Intelligence Online
SAUDI ARABIA

Mohammed bin Salman hunts Abdullah's military equipment broker

The royal authorities have set their sights on businessman Salah Fustok, the authorising officer for the National Guard's contracts during King Abdullah's reign, and are determined to apprehend him. [...] (467 words)
Issue dated 28/10/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

International Dealmaking

