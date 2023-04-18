Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spotlight
LEBANON SAUDI ARABIA UNITED KINGDOM

On the run from Mohammed bin Salman, King Abdullah's key arms broker finds refuge in Beirut

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's investigators are still on the hunt for Salah Fustok, the main negotiator of arms contracts with the National Guard under King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz. The fugitive agent holds secrets about many Western defence companies' business dealings in Saudi Arabia. [...] (453 words)
Issue dated 18/04/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  On the run from Mohammed bin Salman, King Abdullah's key arms broker finds refuge in Beirut 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!