Intelligence Online
Spy Way Of Life
SAUDI ARABIA

The Ritz-Carlton in Riyadh, a gilded prison turned hotspot for business elites thriving under MbS

The lobby of the Ritz-Carlton in Riyadh.
The lobby of the Ritz-Carlton in Riyadh. © Intelligence Online
All over the world, spies have their favourite hangouts for hush-hush conversation and impromptu reunions. This week, Intelligence Online explores the Ritz-Carlton in Riyadh. Turned into a gilded prison in 2017 by Mohammed bin Salman during his anti-corruption purge, the opulent establishment is fast becoming a favourite haunt of heads of state and business tsars. [...] (826 words)
Issue dated 24/03/2023 Reading time 4 minutes

International Dealmaking

