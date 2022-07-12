Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
INDONESIA

Jakarta cancels and scales back major defence contracts as raw materials crisis deepens

The ministry of defence has embarked on an ambitious defence acquisition programme but is struggling to find the funding to honour the contracts it has signed. Airbus, which was set to deliver two A400M by the end of 2021, is the latest company to bear the brunt of this situation. Other deals could also be affected over the coming months as the price of raw materials soars. [...] (439 words)
Issue dated 12/07/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Jakarta cancels and scales back major defence contracts as raw materials crisis deepens 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!