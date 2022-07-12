French defence companies pick their way through obstacle course in Jakarta
Foreign defence companies have their work cut out in an Indonesian defence market rife with political rivalry and corruption allegations. [...]
Following the cancellation of its mega 12-submarine contract with Australia on 15 September, France's Naval Group is making a fresh effort to find new contracts in the Indo-Pacific region. The countries offering the best prospects, however, are currently facing short-term budget constraints. [...]