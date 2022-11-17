Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
UNITED STATES

Long-delayed ruling in assassination and corruption case awaits new Iraqi PM

Former CIA director David Petraeus, among other retired intelligence and military officials, offered testimony in the case of Wye Oak v. Iraq. Dale Stoffel, the CEO of the US firm Wye Oak, was murdered in the country in December 2004. A new ruling is expected next year. [...] (1288 words)
Issue dated 17/11/2022 Reading time 6 minutes

Corporate Intelligence

