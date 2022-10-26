Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
UNITED STATES

Dem-turned-Trumpista Tulsi Gabbard using political cash from Modi, Putin fans

Former US House of Representatives member from Hawaii Tulsi Gabbard.
Former US House of Representatives member from Hawaii Tulsi Gabbard. © Octavio Jones/Reuters
After ditching the Democrats, former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is preparing her new political career. She can count on support from a discreet strategic communications firm and loyal donors who are also India and Russia supporters. [...] (911 words)
Issue dated 26/10/2022 Reading time 4 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading
Businessman Vladimir Peftiev, the Belarusian regime's former weapons tsar, had close ties with the CIA. © Studio Pachamama
Spotlight
UNITED STATES 18/10/2022

The talented Mr. Peftiev: a longtime Lukashenko ally, former arms supplier to rogue clients - and a CIA asset 

After interviewing human sources and perusing many obituaries, Intelligence Online can reveal that the former arms czar of the Belarusian regime, Vladimir Peftiev, had a long, fruitful relationship with US intelligence officials. [...]

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Dem-turned-Trumpista Tulsi Gabbard using political cash from Modi, Putin fans 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!