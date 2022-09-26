Your account has been succesfully created.
SAUDI ARABIA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Riyadh poaches architects of the UAE's success to accelerate own mega projects

To gain pace on Mohammed bin Salman's goal to turn the kingdom into a global exchange hub, the Saudi sovereign fund is investing heavily in infrastructure. With the end goal being to usurp the United Arab Emirates, Riyadh is actively recruiting among the foreign nations who contributed to the success of Dubai and Abu Dhabi. [...] (641 words)
Issue dated 26/09/2022 Reading time 3 minutes

International Dealmaking

