Intelligence Online
SAUDI ARABIA

Yasir Al-Rumayyan uses Banque Saudi Fransi to extend his control over MbS's major development projects

Yasir al-Rumayyan, director of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF)
Yasir al-Rumayyan, director of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF) © Neil Hall/EPA/MaxPPP
One of the key figures behind the future king of Saudi Arabia, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, head of the sovereign Public Investment Fund, is steadily taking charge of Mohammed bin Salman's major project development programme. To this end, he has recently poached several executives from his former employer, Banque Saudi Fransi. [...] (438 words)
Issue dated 22/11/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

