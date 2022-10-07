Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
SAUDI ARABIA

PIF banking on feedering to advance interests in Red Sea

Saudi Arabia is bent on becoming a maritime power and is preparing to launch a new feedering company in the Red Sea. Inspired by the success of its Emirati neighbour, it is now trying to outshine the United Arab Emirates in the field. [...] (423 words)
Issue dated 07/10/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 14/10/2022

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
On our other sites
A delivery of bauxite from Guinea by Abu Dhabi Ports in June 2018. © Abu Dhabi Ports/Twitter
Africa Intelligence 14/01/2022

Abu Dhabi Ports in chaotic dash to build Africa empire  Free

With a war chest of a billion dollars, Abu Dhabi Ports is hunting for projects in Africa in a bid to match its arch-rival DP World. Backed by the emirate's highest authorities, the parastatal, which in less than two years has gone from sub-regional player to global giant, is nevertheless struggling to build a proper African empire. [...]

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 14/10/2022

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  PIF banking on feedering to advance interests in Red Sea 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!