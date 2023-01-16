Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Abu Dhabi brings in consultants galore to steer its growing airport empire

Tahnoon bin Zayed, who has already gained control of a number of key airports as a means of underpinning Abu Dhabi's international influence, now intends to put the finishing touches to Terminals Holding, the new company he has set up to take charge of this work. To do this, he has brought in numerous consultants. [...] (881 words)
Issue dated 16/01/2023 Reading time 4 minutes

International Dealmaking

