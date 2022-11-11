Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
SAUDI ARABIA UNITED STATES FRANCE

Riyadh looks for US support for its Al-Ula tourism project

The Royal Commission for Al-Ula has again called in public relations firm Wagstaff to help it break into the US market - discounting current tensions between Riyadh and Washington and the role played in the project by France. [...] (689 words)
Issue dated 11/11/2022 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Riyadh looks for US support for its Al-Ula tourism project 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!