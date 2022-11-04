Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spy Way Of Life
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES IRAN

Al Ustad Special Kabab, an Iranian hang-out officially approved by Dubai's crown prince

The Al Ustad Special Kabab restaurant in Dubai.
The Al Ustad Special Kabab restaurant in Dubai. © Indigo Publications - 2022
Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous dens where they meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online explores Al Ustad Special Kabab, a long-established Iranian eating place in Dubai's Old Town. Its clients include the inner circle of Crown Prince "Fazza", which makes it a favourite meeting place for diplomats, senior civil servants and businessmen looking for direct contact with the emirate's future ruler... and leading Iranians. [...] (836 words)
Issue dated 04/11/2022 Reading time 4 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Al Ustad Special Kabab, an Iranian hang-out officially approved by Dubai's crown prince 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!