Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
RUSSIA

Ex-FSB officer Anton Nemkin acts as middleman between Duma and cybersecurity sector

The investor and Duma cyber security specialist acts as the industry's advocate in the lower house of the Russian parliament, in order to deal with the shortage of personnel faced by many cybersecurity companies. [...] (412 words)
Issue dated 10/03/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Ex-FSB officer Anton Nemkin acts as middleman between Duma and cybersecurity sector 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!