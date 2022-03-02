Your account has been succesfully created.
CHINA UNITED STATES NETHERLANDS TAIWAN

Microchip technology champion ASML tries to balance interests in China, US and Taiwan

In the midst of the global battle for semiconductor supplies, ASML is lobbying the US to ease export restrictions to China. But for Washington, this is out of the question, as the New Zealand group is the main supplier of machine tools to Taiwan, the chip-making king. [...] (762 words)
Issue dated 02/03/2022 Reading time 4 minutes
International Dealmaking

