UNITED STATES

US's arms shipments to Ukraine putting pressure on CIA-Pentagon cooperation

The upscaling of military assistance to Ukraine is testing cooperation between the CIA and the US Department of Defense amid heightened fears about the fate of Western weapons. [...] (496 words)
Issue dated 25/07/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Avril Haines (left) and CIA Director William Burns (right) in Washington, DC, on 10 March 2022. © Michael Reynolds/EPA/MaxPPP
UNITED STATES 11/07/2022

US intelligence community's realism about Ukraine gains traction in White House 

The deterioration of Ukrainian positions in the war with Russia, a situation observed with pessimism by the intelligence community, is now being understood in the White House, despite Anthony Blinken and Lloyd Austin's more optimistic stance. [...]

