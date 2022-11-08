Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
UNITED STATES UKRAINE

Gallant Knights ready to supply Kyiv with special forces training

A deal is near between private security firm Gallant Knights and Kyiv, through its ministry of digital transformation. It includes possible multi-year training in commando techniques. [...] (363 words)
Issue dated 08/11/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Gallant Knights ready to supply Kyiv with special forces training 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!