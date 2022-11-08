Role of US private military contractors expanding sharply in Ukraine
As Russia's war in Ukraine grinds into its ninth month, the role of PMCs backing Ukrainian troops appears to be growing, interviews and a review of job ads show. [...]
Since the start of the conflict, Ukraine's strategic ministries have been working to influence US decision-makers and bolster its information war effort. This is keeping a dense network of PR-savvy Ukrainians in DC and American defence experts very busy. [...]
The Ukrainian minister of digital transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, has tasked his team with finding secure communications channels and satellite access. They have turned to a New York-based company to help source these vital tools for Ukraine's war effort. [...]