Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES RUSSIA

Russia's Novatek develops offshore ruse to pursue flagship Arctic LNG 2 project

Faced with the withdrawal of France's Technip and Italy's Saipem from its liquefied natural gas project in Siberia, Arctic LNG 2, Russian gas giant Novatek is going through an unknown company in Abu Dhabi. Its aim is to keep procuring the technologies it lacks, but below the radar. [...] (486 words)
Issue dated 04/10/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 14/10/2022

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
Russia's Vladimir Putin and Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, UAE, 15 October 2019. © Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin/POOL/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
Spotlight
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES RUSSIA 08/03/2022

Abu Dhabi keeps its eye on oil, special operations and the Russian Arctic in its dealings with Moscow 

After investing heavily in Russia, the UAE is remaining resolutely neutral on the former's invasion of Ukraine, with an eye to advancing several strategic interests, from investment funds to Arctic shipping routes. [...]

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 14/10/2022

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Russia's Novatek develops offshore ruse to pursue flagship Arctic LNG 2 project 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!