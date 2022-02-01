This article is free
Log in or create an account to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Read this article here:
Read this article here:
China has its eye on Iraq's energy assets but previous setbacks mean it is proceeding with caution. To make the right impression, Beijing is putting the focus on new school construction contracts that were facilitated by a Chinese businessman who has lived in Iraq for many years. [...]
After a drone attack on the home of the Iraqi prime minister last month, the country's national security adviser Qassem Al Araji fell short of naming potential perpetrators when unveiling his findings on 29 November to avoid stirring the Shi'ite militia hornet's nest. [...]
France's TotalEnergies, which is looking to strengthen its presence in Iraq as part of its drive to diversify its energy interests, is hoping to get a slice of the country's solar energy market. The market is set to develop but is also attracting other countries, including China. [...]