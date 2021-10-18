Read this article here:
Read this article here:
Spurred on by the signing of a contract with TotalEnergies, the Iraq National Oil Company is destined to become the spearhead for partnerships with foreign firms but needs a firmer footing in Baghdad, something put to the test by a quarrelling board and a shaky legal framework. [...]
In an attempt to enhance its image and strengthen its international alliances, the Kurdistan Regional Government, dominated by the Barzani clan, has enlisted foreign representatives. It has even recruited Boris Johnson's former head of communications. [...]
The counterintelligence unit, which reputedly reports directly to the prime minister and former intelligence chief Mustafa al-Kazemi, has emerged after months of laying low to conduct an operation against Islamic State fighters in the Hamrin Mountains. [...]
Iraqi prime minister Mustafa al-Kazemi, who is organising a major regional conference with France in Baghdad at the end of August, is seriously embarrassed at not being able to invite his neighbour, Bashar al-Assad. As a result, he decided to send Falih al-Fayyadh to Damas to break the news to the Syrian leader personally. [...]
In the wake of the twin attacks in Bagdad on 21 January, Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kazimi is restructuring the country's main intelligence and security agencies and is using the opportunity to appoint individuals able to answer to him. [...]