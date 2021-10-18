Your account has been succesfully created.
IRAQ

Mustafa Al Kazemi's spymasters move to provide security for highly charged election

Outgoing Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kazemi.
Outgoing Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kazemi. © Eliot Blondet/Abaca/Reuters
Since the summer, outgoing Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kazemi had been putting together a team to oversee the smooth running of the 10 October elections, and he can now claim that they went well. However, he's having trouble covering up the tensions that are simmering within his security services. [...] (469 words)
Further reading
The head of the Kurdistan Regional Government Nechirvan Barzani and the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 17 September 2021 in London. © @IKRPresident/Twitter
Spotlight
IRAQ UNITED STATES UNITED KINGDOM 20/10/2021

KRG communications service armed from London and Washington 

In an attempt to enhance its image and strengthen its international alliances, the Kurdistan Regional Government, dominated by the Barzani clan, has enlisted foreign representatives. It has even recruited Boris Johnson's former head of communications. [...]
SYRIA FRANCE IRAQ 24/08/2021

Iraqi security chief Falih al-Fayyadh sent to Damas to soothe Bashar al-Assad's feelings 

Iraqi prime minister Mustafa al-Kazemi, who is organising a major regional conference with France in Baghdad at the end of August, is seriously embarrassed at not being able to invite his neighbour, Bashar al-Assad. As a result, he decided to send Falih al-Fayyadh to Damas to break the news to the Syrian leader personally. [...]
Faleh al-Fayad and Bachar al-Assad during a previous visit in 2019.
Faleh al-Fayad and Bachar al-Assad during a previous visit in 2019. © Âsana Handout/EPA/MaxPPP

