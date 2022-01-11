Your account has been succesfully created.
CHINA IRAQ

Chen Xianzhong spearheads Chinese push into Baghdad

China has its eye on Iraq's energy assets but previous setbacks mean it is proceeding with caution. To make the right impression, Beijing is putting the focus on new school construction contracts that were facilitated by a Chinese businessman who has lived in Iraq for many years. [...] (437 words)
Issue dated 11/01/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Chen Xianzhong spearheads Chinese push into Baghdad 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!