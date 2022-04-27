Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE IRAQ

French security firms struggle to get foot back in Iraq

The promise of contracts tied to large infrastructure projects made by Baghdad raised high hopes among French security specialists, particularly GEOS and Amarante. But these opportunities have yet to materialise. [...] (369 words)
Issue dated 27/04/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
French ADP Ingéniérie and Iraqi civil aviation authority sign an agreement on Mosul airport, 25 January 2021. © General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers - Republic of Iraq
Spotlight
FRANCE IRAQ 01/02/2022

Kazimi's position as Iraqi PM - and French CAC 40 interests - hang in balance  Free

Launched with much fanfare last year, French President Emmanuel Macron's Iraq initiative was supposed to pave the way for greater French investment in Iraq. But the political uncertainty in Baghdad and competition from China, Turkey and other countries have put obstacles in the way of French ambitions. [...]

