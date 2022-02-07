Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight
FRANCE SYRIA

Christian charities at heart of France's careful policymaking on Syria

The Krac des Chevaliers castle, near Homs, Syria.
The Krac des Chevaliers castle, near Homs, Syria. © Kyodo/MaxPPP
Paris is struggling to reconcile its intent to maintain a presence in Syria while refusing to engage in any contact with the Assad regime. With a mixed bag of heritage restoration, humanitarian work and support for Christians living in the Middle East, France is for now using its partnership with the UAE through the ALIPH foundation to discreetly fund world heritage sites, starting with the Krac des Chevaliers castle. [...] (488 words)
Issue dated 07/02/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Further reading
Insiders UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNITED STATES IRAN 04/03/2019

Thomas Kaplan, the billionaire pushing Abu Dhabi's interests in the Middle East 

By turns a mining entrepreneur, art collector, and protector of endangered animal species, the Swiss-American billionaire Thomas Kaplan is becoming an ever-closer associate of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (MbZ). In early 2019, Kaplan has been showing his collection of Dutch art at the Louvre Abu Dhabi museum, only two years after Mohammed bin Zayed personally appointed him to head the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas (ALIPH). [...]
Thomas Kaplan pushes Abu Dhabi's interests in the Middle East.
Thomas Kaplan pushes Abu Dhabi's interests in the Middle East. © Michael Rubenstein/REDUX-REA

