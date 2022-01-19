Your account has been succesfully created.
SYRIA TURKEY

Turkish AKP ally Khalil Ibrahim controls electricity supplies to northern Syria

After its military operations in northern Syria, Turkey is starting to monopolise the supply of electricity in the region via AK Energy, a move that has also created work for Turkish companies close to the Syrian border. [...] (448 words)
Issue dated 19/01/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Turkish AKP ally Khalil Ibrahim controls electricity supplies to northern Syria 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!