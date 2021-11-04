Read this article here:
Five years in Syria have pushed Turkey's troops to the limit. Exhaustion and increasingly dangerous conditions in Idlib have gnawed away at their operational capacities to such an extent that five generals have resigned in what is a veiled sign to Erdogan to reconsider Turkey's Syrian policy. [...]
Behind the scenes, both countries' spymasters are doing their best to patch up relations between Ankara and Cairo but still facing irreconcilable differences, including the presence of Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood members on Turkish soil. [...]
As a result of the most violent clashes since 2018 breaking out in southern Syria, the rivalry between Russia and Iran, which was already present in the area, has reemerged. It is being compounded by the tensions between Syria's military and air force intelligence services which have each chosen a different camp to support. [...]