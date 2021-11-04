Your account has been succesfully created.
TURKEY SYRIA

MIT's north Syrian outpost reflects Turkish unease

Turkey's increasingly belligerent tone on Syria could herald a new campaign in the country given the troop deployment extension ratified by parliament last week. The Turkish intelligence agency, which has been behind several arrests, is already quietly working in the area. [...] (386 words)
