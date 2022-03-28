Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES SYRIA

Spymaster Tahnoun bin Zayed al-Nahyan plays tour operator for Bashar al-Assad

Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan (right) during the meeting between Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and UAE Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, 18 March 2022.
Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan (right) during the meeting between Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and UAE Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, 18 March 2022. © Emirates News Agency/YouTube
Assad was delighted to have finally set foot on Emirati soil and thus further the normalisation of relations that began in 2018. He travelled in a plane belonging to the Abu Dhabi luxury airline Royal Jet. [...] (392 words)
Issue dated 28/03/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

