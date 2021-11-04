Vimac Consultancy adds diplomatic touch to TKMS Dutch submarine bid
Following the cancellation of its mega 12-submarine contract with Australia on 15 September, France's Naval Group is making a fresh effort to find new contracts in the Indo-Pacific region. The countries offering the best prospects, however, are currently facing short-term budget constraints. [...]
As news outlets in both hemispheres continue to relay every minute detail of the fallout from Australia's cancellation of its submarine deal with France, there is one glaring takeaway: more than five years of lobbying and intelligence gathering in Canberra failed to help Paris and Naval Group pick up on and anticipate Australia's doubts. [...]
Several government- and privately-backed submarine cable projects in the Indo-Pacific are underway, as the US prepares to work with Japan on 5G with an eye on curbing Beijing's growing reach in the region. [...]