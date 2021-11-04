Your account has been succesfully created.
EUROPE FRANCE NETHERLANDS GERMANY

Vimac Consultancy adds diplomatic touch to TKMS Dutch submarine bid

Business diplomacy firm Vimac Consultancy helps German shipyard TKMS boost its bid to supply The Hague with four new submarines. It is facing stiff competition from France's Naval Group and the Saab-Damen duo, which also have strong networks in the country. [...] (461 words)
Issue dated 04/11/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

International Dealmaking
Further reading
French president Emmanuel Macron and Australian prime minister Scott Morrison on 15 June 2021. © Pascal Rossignol/Reuters
Spotlight
UNITED KINGDOM UNITED STATES AUSTRALIA FRANCE 29/09/2021

Naval Group's covey of advisers foiled by a phone call to London 

As news outlets in both hemispheres continue to relay every minute detail of the fallout from Australia's cancellation of its submarine deal with France, there is one glaring takeaway: more than five years of lobbying and intelligence gathering in Canberra failed to help Paris and Naval Group pick up on and anticipate Australia's doubts. [...]

