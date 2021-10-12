Your account has been succesfully created.
UKRAINE

Odessa's port industries seek to navigate between oligarchs and private investors to survive

The chemical factories in the port of Odessa.
The chemical factories in the port of Odessa. © Yevgeni Volokin/Reuters
The rise in gas prices has caught Odessa's heavy industry by surprise, forcing one of its main factories to cease production. While this is a temporary setback, it does highlight the fact that the port area remains plagued by deep-seated problems that have not yet been resolved by privatisation or de-oligarchisation projects. DP World, however, seems to offer a promising way out for Kyiv. [...] (931 words)
Issue dated 12/10/2021 Reading time 4 minutes

Further reading
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson signed an Agreement on Political Cooperation, Free Trade and Strategic Partnership in London, the 8th of October 2020. © Official Website President of Ukraine
Spotlight
UKRAINE UNITED KINGDOM 26/10/2021

Boris Johnson hosts Ukrainian president in attempt to save navy deal 

Ukraine wants to get its fleet up to NATO standards and has increased purchases of naval equipment from alliance members. A deal with the UK has snagged over disagreements that the British defence corps hope to settle when President Volodymyr Zelensky visits London this week. [...]
RUSSIA 05/10/2021

Gennady Timchenko-Leonid Mikhelson's rock-solid alliance holds strong amid gas turmoil 

With gas prices skyrocketing in Europe, Russian gas is going from strength to strength. Behind the success is the work of its well-connected entrepreneurs, not the least Gennady Timchenko and Leonid Mikhelson, whose business successes stretch from Kazan to the Artic. [...]
President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, chairman of the Board at Sibur Holding Dmitry Konov, chairman of the Board of Directors at TAIF Albert Shigabutdinov and Leonid Mikhelson, chairman of the Board of Directors at Sibur Holding, during a ceremony to sign an agreement on the merger between Sibur Holding and TAIF, at Kazan, 24 September.
President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, chairman of the Board at Sibur Holding Dmitry Konov, chairman of the Board of Directors at TAIF Albert Shigabutdinov and Leonid Mikhelson, chairman of the Board of Directors at Sibur Holding, during a ceremony to sign an agreement on the merger between Sibur Holding and TAIF, at Kazan, 24 September. © SIBUR

