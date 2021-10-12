Odessa's port industries seek to navigate between oligarchs and private investors to survive
Ukraine wants to get its fleet up to NATO standards and has increased purchases of naval equipment from alliance members. A deal with the UK has snagged over disagreements that the British defence corps hope to settle when President Volodymyr Zelensky visits London this week. [...]
After falling out with Volodymyr Zelensky over the recently adopted 'deoligarchisation' law curbing the powers of Ukraine's oligarchs, Dmytro Razumkov appears to have recently become closer with Donetsk magnate Rinat Akhmetov's networks. [...]
The government in Kyiv is keen to offer foreign investors a sound business environment in Ukraine. To achieve this, it is counting on the deoligarchisation law which has just been adopted by parliament despite growing opposition. [...]
With gas prices skyrocketing in Europe, Russian gas is going from strength to strength. Behind the success is the work of its well-connected entrepreneurs, not the least Gennady Timchenko and Leonid Mikhelson, whose business successes stretch from Kazan to the Artic. [...]
The embryonic Ukrainian navy was not invited to participate in NATO's Sea Shield naval exercise in the Black Sea, which ended on 29 March. But, given the latest military contracts handed out by Kiev, its ships should soon be compatible with those of the alliance. [...]