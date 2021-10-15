Read this article here:
The rise in gas prices has caught Odessa's heavy industry by surprise, forcing one of its main factories to cease production. While this is a temporary setback, it does highlight the fact that the port area remains plagued by deep-seated problems that have not yet been resolved by privatisation or de-oligarchisation projects. [...]
The government in Kyiv is keen to offer foreign investors a sound business environment in Ukraine. To achieve this, it is counting on the deoligarchisation law which has just been adopted by parliament despite growing opposition. [...]
After the programmes she worked for on went off air, Yulia Mendel, once press secretary to the Ukrainian president, has returned to television with a political programme produced by the oligarch Rinat Akhmetov. But her career as a communications consultant is far from over. [...]
The Ukrainian president has used the all-powerful minister of internal affairs Arsen Avako's departure to replace key appointments within the armed forces, foreign intelligence and internal security services, all with his trusted right-hand man Andriy Yermak never far from the picture. [...]
Seven years after hostilities began in eastern Ukraine, Russian and pro-Russian businessmen are battling against each other for control of the territory's energy and metal resources. Yevgeni Yurchenko is one businessman who has emerged well from the battle. [...]