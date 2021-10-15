Your account has been succesfully created.
UKRAINE

Zelensky consultant pals up with Rinat Akhmetov after being ousted from Rada chairmanship

Donetsk oligarch Rinat Akhmetov.
Donetsk oligarch Rinat Akhmetov. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/DPA/picture-alliance/MaxPPP
After falling out with Volodymyr Zelensky over the recently adopted 'deoligarchisation' law curbing the powers of Ukraine's oligarchs, Dmytro Razumkov appears to have recently become closer with Donetsk magnate Rinat Akhmetov's networks. [...] (535 words)
Issue dated 15/10/2021 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
UKRAINE 12/10/2021

Odessa's port industries seek to navigate between oligarchs and private investors to survive 

The rise in gas prices has caught Odessa's heavy industry by surprise, forcing one of its main factories to cease production. While this is a temporary setback, it does highlight the fact that the port area remains plagued by deep-seated problems that have not yet been resolved by privatisation or de-oligarchisation projects. [...]
The chemical factories in the port of Odessa.
The chemical factories in the port of Odessa. © Yevgeni Volokin/Reuters

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1. Home
  2. corporate intelligence
  3. Zelensky consultant pals up with Rinat Akhmetov after being ousted from Rada chairmanship

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!