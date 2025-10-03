00 days
France, Lebanon
French intel loses court battle over deported Lebanese research scientist

The Institut Mines-Télécoms university in Lille, in northern France, where the deported Lebanese researcher had been working.
The Institut Mines-Télécoms university in Lille, in northern France, where the deported Lebanese researcher had been working. © Séverine Courbe/PhotoPQR/La Voix du Nord/MaxPPP
The French administrative court has rejected evidence seeking to prove links between a Lebanese researcher at the Institut Mines-Télécoms in Lille and Hezbollah. The DGSI domestic intelligence agency presented this evidence in a white memo, which provided the basis on which French authorities deported the academic in 2023, deeming her a threat to public security. [...]
