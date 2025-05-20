00 days
Azerbaijan, France
French interior ministry's barrage of unsigned memos about former Azerbaijani intelligence collaborator

French justice remains bogged down in the complex case of an Azerbaijani national who claims to have been recruited by the domestic intelligence service in Baku. No fewer than four "notes blanches" unsigned memos were deployed to uphold a ban on him staying in France. [...]
Alice Pontallier

