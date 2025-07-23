00 days
France, Tunisia
French military intelligence Arabic teacher dismissed after 26 years

French Joint Intelligence Training Centre located at Air Base 110 in Creil, in the Paris region.
French Joint Intelligence Training Centre located at Air Base 110 in Creil, in the Paris region. © Laurent Grandguillot/Rea
An Arabic language teacher at the French Joint Intelligence Training Centre was shown the door following an investigation. Intelligence reports accused him of having links with Tunisian and Algerian intelligence. He is contesting the decision in court. [...]
Reading time 3 minutes Franck Renaud

