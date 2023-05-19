Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Spymaster
SERBIA

Aleksandar Vulin shuns media spotlight behind BIA walls

The director of the Bezbednosno Informativna Agencija (BIA), Aleksandar Vulin.
The director of the Bezbednosno Informativna Agencija (BIA), Aleksandar Vulin. © Sefa Karacan / Anadolu Agency via AFP
Since taking over the Serbian civil intelligence agency Bezbednosno-Informativna Agencija last December, the former interior minister has been keeping a low profile. So far, no new scandals have tainted the professional provocateur's time at the helm, much to his detractors surprise, and the agency has continued to operate out of the limelight. [...] (705 words)
Published on 19/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Set up email notifications for these topics

