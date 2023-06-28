Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
KYRGYZSTAN

Kyrgyz spy chief sets sights on the presidency with Russian backing

Kamchybek Tachiyev, head of the national security council of state, or GKNB.
Kamchybek Tachiyev, head of the national security council of state, or GKNB. © Igor Kovalenko/EPA/MaxPPP
After having removed his rivals at the state security service, Kamchybek Tashiev is now laying the groundwork for a prime ministerial bid and, in the longer term, the presidency. He is waging a PR campaign to this end in Kyrgyzstan but can also count on support from the Kremlin. [...] (402 words)
Published on 28/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence

