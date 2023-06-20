Your account has been succesfully created.
KYRGYZSTAN

Kyrgyz spy chief tries to shut down intelligence service rivalries after "coup" arrests

Kamchybek Tashiev, chairman of the State Committee for National Security (GKNB).
Kamchybek Tashiev, chairman of the State Committee for National Security (GKNB). © Igor Kovalenko/EPA/MaxPPP
The recent alleged coup attempt in Bishkek has given Kamchybek Tashiev an opportunity to consolidate the influence of the Jalal-Abad clan in the country's intelligence service, as the race to replace Sadyr Japarov's head of government gets under way. [...] (433 words)
Published on 20/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence

