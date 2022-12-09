Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spymaster
KYRGYZSTAN

Kyrgyzstan spymaster Kamchybek Tashiev manoeuvres in politics behind the scenes

Kamchybek Tachiyev, head of GKNB.
Kamchybek Tachiyev, head of GKNB. © Kyrgyz Republic
Spymaster Kamchybek Tachiev, the head of Kyrgyzstan's only intelligence service, the GKNB, has President Sadyr Japarov's total trust, his influence extending well beyond security into political decision-making. [...] (883 words)
Issue dated 09/12/2022 Reading time 4 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading
Imam Fethullah Gülen. © Charles Mostoller/Reuters
Spotlight
KYRGYZSTAN TURKEY 16/07/2021

Turkey's MIT sends team to Bishkek to carry out its latest anti-Gülen operation 

Turkey's national intelligence organisation MIT, which has been tasked with carrying out operations against supposed supporters of the Gülen movement, recently sent a team to Central Asia to repatriate a Turkish citizen living there. It was officially congratulated by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the success of its operation. [...]

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Kyrgyzstan spymaster Kamchybek Tashiev manoeuvres in politics behind the scenes 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!