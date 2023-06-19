Data and intelligence security at centre of Ukrainian tax office reform
Lithuania is coordinating the development of a new big data processing system for the Ukrainian tax office to improve efforts to tackle fraud, embezzlement and corruption.
Read this article here:
Ukraine's department of state protection, UDO, which is responsible for Vladimir Zelensky's security and other key interests at the heart of the state, has to meet the considerable challenge of protecting the president's life under threat since the very first hours of the Russian invasion.
Now in difficulty on their home turf, the Revolutionary Guards are reviewing their militia system in order to adapt it to the evolving situation. Fighters in Syria, Iraq and even Lebanon are being redeployed to the most tense Iranian zones.
Securing Iraq's border with Syria is a priority for the Baghdadi authorities, particularly where intelligence-gathering is concerned. Prime minister Mustafa al-Khadimi recently sent Abdul Amir al-Shammari to review the situation.