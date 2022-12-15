Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
CHINA ITALY

Meloni draws on intelligence services to find new balance with China

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 in Bali, Indonesia, 16 November 2022.
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 in Bali, Indonesia, 16 November 2022. © Shen Hong/Xinhua News Agency/Newscom/MaxPPP
To leave an opening for China without upsetting the United States, Italy's minister of economic development Adolfo Urso has been consulting with the intelligence services to explore new methods that could grant Italy greater autonomy in its security and strategic choices. [...] (438 words)
Issue dated 15/12/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence

