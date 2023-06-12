US State Department beats ODNI to leadership of new anti-disinformation initiative
The White House has asked the State Department, rather than the intelligence services, to explore ways to overcome North Korea's digital authoritarianism.
Since taking over the Serbian civil intelligence agency Bezbednosno-Informativna Agencija last December, the former interior minister has been keeping a low profile. So far, no new scandals have tainted the professional provocateur's time at the helm, much to his detractors surprise, and the agency has continued to operate out of the limelight.
The services of an experienced consultant are often indispensable for those seeking to represent the complex interests of the Balkans in Washington, DC. Albania and Serbia are gradually renewing contact with US consulting companies.