SERBIA UNITED STATES

Belgrade quietly builds rapprochement with US as Ukraine war continues

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. © Andrej Cukic/EPA/MaxPPP
John W. Rendon, head of the eponymous public relations firm Rendon Group, has been helping the Serbian government in its negotiations with Kosovo and relations with Russia. He is one of many US consultants and diplomats involved behind the scenes on these issues that are as important to Washington as they are for Belgrade. [...] (894 words)
Published on 12/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 4 minutes

