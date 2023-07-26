ADIT edges closer to taking control of DCI
The French corporate intelligence group has made progress in its battle to take over Défense Conseil International and hopes to conclude the first stage of the operation within weeks.
Read this article here:
15% OFF your annual subscription
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 04/08/2023
John W. Rendon, head of the eponymous public relations firm Rendon Group, has been helping the Serbian government in its negotiations with Kosovo and relations with Russia. He is one of many US consultants and diplomats involved behind the scenes on these issues that are as important to Washington as they are for Belgrade.
A number of important staffers have departed The Risk Advisory Group, and not always under agreeable circumstances. It all began in late 2020 with Goran Maksimovic, who was sacked after sending an email that revealed he had accepted a sweet offer from a competitor.
15% OFF your annual subscription
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 04/08/2023