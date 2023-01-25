Your account has been succesfully created.
BALKANS UNITED STATES

Washington consulting companies show renewed interest in the Balkans

The services of an experienced consultant are often indispensable for those seeking to represent the complex interests of the Balkans in Washington, DC. Albania and Serbia are gradually renewing contact with US consulting companies. [...] (622 words)
Issue dated 25/01/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

