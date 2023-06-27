Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
EUROPE UNITED STATES

Yorktown Systems Group recruits intelligence reinforcements for US forces in Europe

Washington is looking to reinforce its intelligence-gathering capacity in Europe. A number of contractors are helping it to do so, including a firm which has been providing personnel for support teams based at US Army Europe and Africa headquarters in Wiesbaden, Germany. [...] (390 words)
Published on 27/06/2023

International Dealmaking

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. © Andrej Cukic/EPA/MaxPPP
SERBIA UNITED STATES 12/06/2023

Belgrade quietly builds rapprochement with US as Ukraine war continues 

John W. Rendon, head of the eponymous public relations firm Rendon Group, has been helping the Serbian government in its negotiations with Kosovo and relations with Russia. He is one of many US consultants and diplomats involved behind the scenes on these issues that are as important to Washington as they are for Belgrade.

