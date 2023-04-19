Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
The Corporate Intelligence Village Voice
FRANCE NORWAY SERBIA UNITED KINGDOM UNITED STATES

Avisa's Washington split, LTL round 2, Schindler consulting, Rio Tinto vs. Serbian activists, Norges Bank investigators

Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on the events big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community, from Washington to Oslo via London and Belgrade. [...] (685 words)
Published on 19/04/2023 at 06:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

Corporate Intelligence

Insiders IRAN UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNITED STATES 04/03/2019

Thomas Kaplan, the billionaire pushing Abu Dhabi's interests in the Middle East 

By turns a mining entrepreneur, art collector, and protector of endangered animal species, the Swiss-American billionaire Thomas Kaplan is becoming an ever-closer associate of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (MbZ). In early 2019, Kaplan has been showing his collection of Dutch art at the Louvre Abu Dhabi museum, only two years after Mohammed bin Zayed personally appointed him to head the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas (ALIPH).
Thomas Kaplan pushes Abu Dhabi's interests in the Middle East.

