RUSSIA VATICAN

Ultra-nationalists take swipe at Pope's Russian relays

With the tacit approval of their chaperons in the Russian Orthodox Church and intelligence services, nationalist and religious activists have been waging a coordinated campaign against Pope Francis and his Muscovite networks over the past few weeks. [...] (487 words)
Published on 25/04/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Further reading
Pope Francis and French President Emmanuel Macron during a private audience at the Vatican, October 2022. © Vatican media/IPA Agency/MaxPPP
Spotlight
FRANCE RUSSIA UKRAINE VATICAN 12/12/2022

Pope courts Macron to mediate negotiations with Moscow and Kyiv 

Eager to play the role of neutral mediator between the warring parties in Ukraine, Pope Francis entertains the idea of hosting negotiations at the Vatican which would be facilitated by the French president. The Kremlin appears receptive to the pontiff's proposal.

