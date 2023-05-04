Your account has been succesfully created.
CHINA VATICAN

Beijing tries to reopen dialogue with Vatican as they compete for Ukraine mediation role

Beijing has refused to accept the Vatican as a mediator in the war in Ukraine but the two parties are nevertheless trying to normalise their relations. The Chinese Communist Party could, therefore, take a more flexible approach on certain issues important to the Holy See. [...] (398 words)
Published on 04/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

