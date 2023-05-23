Read this article here:
SPECIAL OFFER
15% OFF your annual subscription
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 09/06/2023
Read this article here:
15% OFF your annual subscription
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 09/06/2023
With the tacit approval of their chaperons in the Russian Orthodox Church and intelligence services, nationalist and religious activists have been waging a coordinated campaign against Pope Francis and his Muscovite networks over the past few weeks.
The "war of the generals" between Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu's and Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin's factions shows no sign of abating. In this clash of the security elite, President Vladimir Putin has buried an unsanctioned FSB probe into his deputy defence ministers.
Reeling from a dispute raging between its leaders, Russian information campaigns and blows to its reputation, Mozart Group's current predicament illustrates the delicate position in which such private security contractors operating on both sides of the conflict find themselves in.
15% OFF your annual subscription
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 09/06/2023