RUSSIA

Wagner taps into Saint Petersburg State University talent pool

Some of the institution's teaching staff are covertly headhunting on behalf of Yevgeny Prigozhin's paramilitary organisation, on the lookout for highly specialised recruits. [...] (283 words)
Published on 23/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

