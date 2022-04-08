Your account has been succesfully created.
Spymaster
TAIWAN

Chen Ming-tong leads intelligence efforts to resist China

Chen Ming-tong, Director General of the National Security Bureau.
Chen Ming-tong, Director General of the National Security Bureau.
With Taiwan top of China's agenda in 2023, the island's National Security Bureau is reforming in readiness for Chinese leader Xi Jingping's next moves. [...] (613 words)
Government Intelligence

