Wang Huning oversees Kuomintang's rapprochement with Beijing
Over the course of the visit he is beginning in China, former Taiwanese president Ma Ying-Jeou hopes to meet China's top leaders in Beijing, including President Xi Jinping.
Andrew Hsia, vice chairman of Taiwan's opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party, who ended a visit to China on 17 February, is taking part in a tight game. China is busy with its plans for reunification with Taiwan by 2027 and hopes that 2024's elections there will cause maximum division.