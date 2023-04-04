Your account has been succesfully created.
CHINA TAIWAN

Taiwanese intelligence urges government to act with caution

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during her visit to Guatemala on 31 March 2023.
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during her visit to Guatemala on 31 March 2023. © Esteban Biba/EPA/MaxPPP
Before President Tsai Ing-wen kicked off her tour of the Americas, the National Security Bureau gave her much to consider, especially calling for her government to tone down its talk of the imminence of a war with China in order to keep channels of communication open. [...] (443 words)
Issue dated 04/04/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence

