SOUTH KOREA

Seoul reactivates all influence channels against Pyongyang in Europe

In contrast with Moon's presidency and its conciliatory approach to North Korea, new President Yoon Suk-yeol has all of his diplomatic and intelligence networks working to strengthen Seoul's influence over Pyongyang in Europe. [...] (323 words)
Published on 06/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence

