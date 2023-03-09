Your account has been succesfully created.
BELARUS RUSSIA

Leak spares key figures of Kremlin's Belarus policy

A document leaked by a consortium of journalists has shed light on some of the Russian networks in charge of increasing Moscow's influence in Minsk. But there are also a handful of individuals shaping and reshaping Russia's Belarus policy left unmasked and still working from behind the scenes. [...] (539 words)
Issue dated 09/03/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

