UKRAINE

Helicopter crash: Death of litigation mastermind a tough blow for Kyiv

Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy (left) and his deputy Yevheniy Yenin died in the crash on 18 January 2023.
Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy (left) and his deputy Yevheniy Yenin died in the crash on 18 January 2023. © Ukraine's Internal Affairs Press/UPI/MaxPPP
Along with the loss of the Minister of the Interior Denys Monastyrskiy, it will be tough for Kyiv to replace his deputy, Yevheniy Yenin. This former all-terrain intelligence officer was well integrated in European circles and was a specialist in international disputes between Ukraine and Russia. [...] (311 words)
Issue dated 19/01/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

